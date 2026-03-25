ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University student is charged with two felonies and two other charges after allegedly making threats toward other students.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, a student notified SCSU Public Safety about another student who threatened to shoot up his fraternity. The victim said 29-year-old Romello Lloyd walked up behind him in a skyway, tapped him on the shoulder, and asked the fraternity member if he had sent someone to "jump him".

Lloyd said he was "jumped" three weeks prior when he was rejected by the fraternity and thought someone from the fraternity had sent someone to attack him. Court records allege Lloyd said he would shoot whoever it was if he ever found out, and that he is dangerous.

The victim said Lloyd previously mentioned he had a handgun and a rifle, and he'd give the fraternity the guns so they could play a Squid Games version of red light, green light, and shoot whoever moved.

St. Cloud Police and campus security found Lloyd in class and arrested him.

Lloyd denied making any comments about shooting someone. Police say a search of his pack uncovered a loaded handgun, an additional loaded magazine, replica guns, and a knife. Court records show Lloyd had been found incompetent to stand trial three separate times in Hennepin County and, therefore, is ineligible to have guns or ammunition.

Lloyd is charged with two counts of threats of violence and two counts of being an ineligible person in possession of a gun or ammunition by way of mental illness.

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