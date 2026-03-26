ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Charges have been filed against a man who is accused of viciously assaulting a stranger outside a St. Cloud porta-potty.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the Stearns History Museum at around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers met with a man who was bleeding from his face, with his left eye completely swollen shut. Police say the man had no recollection of how he got the injuries.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim had been driving a work truck and stopped to use the portable restroom at around 6:15 a.m.

Video surveillance from the man's work truck showed a man identified as 27-year-old Nykolas D'Heilly open the door to the porta-potty. Court records allege D'Heilly eventually got the door open and immediately began punching the victim in the head until he fell to the ground. Authorities say the assault continued with D'Heilly punching and kicking the victim in the head until he went unconscious.

D'Heilly eventually walked away, and the victim stumbled back to his truck, where he called his supervisor.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a suspected brain bleed.

When police caught up with D'Heilly, they say he admitted to the assault. Officers say he also admitted to stealing a running car from a driveway after the assault and leaving it on the side of the road along County Road 75.

The victim suffered a broken nose, a brain bleed, and a shattered eye socket that will require surgery. He remains hospitalized, and the assessment of the full extent of his injuries is ongoing.

D'Heilly is charged with 1st-degree assault causing great bodily harm and auto theft.

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