Woman Sentenced for St. Cloud Woman’s Fatal Drug Overdose

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman who pleaded guilty to a murder charge for a fatal drug overdose more than three years ago has been sentenced.

A Stearns county judge has sentenced 28-year-old Ashley Kapol to seven years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of 3rd-degree murder in March.

Kapol was wanted on a number of warrants, including the 3rd-degree murder charge in the fatal overdose of a St. Cloud woman in June 2020. She was found and arrested last December.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police were called to investigate a death in the 3300 block of 14th Street North just before midnight on June 20, 2020. The officer found a woman dead on the bedroom floor.

The caller said he went to check on the woman after he became concerned that she was not responding to his calls and text messages. Court records show the victim was not breathing when he found her.

An autopsy determined she died of accidental fentanyl overdose.

Police ultimately found the woman's purse and cell phone in her car, but were unable to unlock the phone. In February 2023, authorities used new technology to unlock the victim's phone and find a text thread between the victim and Kapol.

Records show Kapol agreed to sell the woman a Perc 30 pill on the date she died. Perc 30 pills often contain fentanyl.

Kapol gets credit for 282 days in the county jail.

