St. Cloud Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the assault happened at a residence in the 600 block of 9th Avenue South early Sunday morning.
St. Cloud Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital at around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. The victim told police she had left her residence and was sitting under the 9th Avenue bridge near Lake George when a man came up to her and asked for a cigarette.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Austin Ouellette, then asked the girl to go with him. Court records allege the two walked to a nearby gas station before going to Ouellette's residence.
The victim alleges they went up the stairs to Ouellette's bedroom where they watched a movie. After the movie, Ouellette allegedly held the girl down and raped her despite her repeated efforts to tell him to stop.
The girl said she was able to flee to a relative's house after the incident.
The criminal complaint alleges Ouellette admitted to meeting the girl and having sex with her at the house.
