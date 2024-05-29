St. Cloud Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the assault happened at a residence in the 600 block of 9th Avenue South early Sunday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital at around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. The victim told police she had left her residence and was sitting under the 9th Avenue bridge near Lake George when a man came up to her and asked for a cigarette.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Austin Ouellette, then asked the girl to go with him. Court records allege the two walked to a nearby gas station before going to Ouellette's residence.

The victim alleges they went up the stairs to Ouellette's bedroom where they watched a movie. After the movie, Ouellette allegedly held the girl down and raped her despite her repeated efforts to tell him to stop.

The girl said she was able to flee to a relative's house after the incident.

The criminal complaint alleges Ouellette admitted to meeting the girl and having sex with her at the house.

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten