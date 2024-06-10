St. Cloud Man Charged in Crash, Now Faces Drug Possession Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man charged in a hit-and-run crash is now charged with felony drug possession.

Forty-year-old Todd Chauvin was first charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm and while under the influence of a controlled substance.

The crash happened at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 4th Street South at around 6:20 a.m. on February 16th. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Chauvin ran a stop sign, collided with another car, and fled the scene.

The crash injured two people and sent them to the hospital.

Officers found and arrested Chauvin who allegedly admitted to being involved in the crash and leaving the scene to chase after his dog.

A preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.00, but court records allege Chauvin failed a field sobriety test but was believed to be impaired. A blood test determined Chauvin had THC, fentanyl, and nonfentanyl in his system at the time of the crash.

Then on Friday, June 7th, an undercover informant notified authorities that Chauvin was heading to the Twin Cities for a drug buy. Police spotted Chauvin on University Drive later that day and made a traffic stop.

Because he was driving without a valid license, Chauvin was brought to the Stearns County Jail where a scan revealed a foreign object in Chauvin's groin area. A subsequent search allegedly turned up fentanyl and 38 blue pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Chauvin is charged with one count of 2nd-degree drug possession and 3rd-degree drug possession.

Chauvin's next court appearance is scheduled for June 20th.

