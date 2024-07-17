St. Cloud Man Accused of Pointing Loaded Handgun at Kids

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces two felony charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident involving a handgun.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 41-year-old Corey Self is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at two kids.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1300 block of 6th Avenue South Sunday at around 8:45 p.m. on a gun complaint. Two kids ages 14 and 17 told officers that they were walking along 6th Avenue South when someone pointed a green laser at them. The children determined the laser was coming from an apartment window. When they approached the window, to tell the man to stop, they say the man opened the blinds and pointed a black handgun at them. The boys fled the scene and called police.

Officers went to the apartment and identified the suspect as Self. They say Self smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech.

Court records allege Self told police he had a green laser but denied having a gun. According to the criminal complaint, Self consented to a search of his apartment where officers found a green laser and a black 9mm handgun that was loaded with a round in the chamber.

A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.179.

