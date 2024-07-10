Cold Spring Man Charged in Melrose Gun Incident

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man faces criminal charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a man's head Sunday night.

The incident happened at the Sauk River Park in Melrose just after 9:15 p.m.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, police were called to the park on a gun complaint. The caller said people were fighting and there was a man involved in that fight who had a gun.

As police were investigating, they say 19-year-old Eusebio Juarez went up to officers and admitted he had been drinking and was involved in the fight. At about the same time, a young male approached officers, handed them a handgun, and said he took it from Juarez as he was fighting.

The victim told police that he was at a birthday party in the park and was giving people a ride home when Juarez got upset at him for not having enough room.

That's when witnesses say Juarez became belligerent, pulled a 9mm handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at the driver's head. Several people stepped in and began to fight Juarez.

Police say the gun was loaded and Juarez did not have a permit to carry.

A breath test at the scene showed a preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.166.

Juarez is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit.

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty