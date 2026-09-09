ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces four felony charges for allegedly kidnapping his domestic partner, threatening her, and hitting her.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 24-year-old Abdi Mohamed Dakane surprised the victim by entering her car after she returned from the State Fair. Dakane is accused of forcing the woman to drive him around with another man whom the victim didn't know.

The victim told Dakane that she needed to drop off some fair food for a friend. Court records allege Dakane didn't allow the victim to exit the vehicle and made the friend come to the car to get the food. The witness told authorities she saw Dakane hit the victim on the right side of her head.

The woman was then forced to drive to a Kwik Trip to buy Swisher Sweets cigarillos. The charges allege Dakane threatened to shoot and kill the gas station employee.

The victim said when they got back into the car, Dakane threatened to kill her and her brother and said multiple times that he had knives and a gun.

The first witness called another witness and told her the victim had been taken by Dakane. The second witness followed the victim through the Life 360 app. The second witness followed the victim's vehicle and called her on the phone. She said she heard Dakane yelling at the victim and telling her to drive.

When the second witness said the police had been called, Dakane said he didn't care about the cops and had the driver stop the car so the two men could get out.

During this time, the Kwik Trip employee told police that when he carded the two for the cigarillos, Dakane got upset and threatened to kill the clerk. The clerk told officers he saw what appeared to be a handgun in Dakane's waistband. The group eventually left the store.

Waite Park police found Dakane the following day and arrested him.

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He faces charges of felony kidnapping, felony false imprisonment, two counts of felony threats of violence, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

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