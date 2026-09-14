ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Augusta man faces 20 felony charges related to the solicitation of children to engage in sex acts.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kyle Skow has been charged with 19 counts of soliciting a child through electronic communications to engage in sexual conduct and one charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent the St. Cloud Police Department three cyber tips in December 2024. The complaint alleges the tips were related to three Snapchat names tied to the internet address linked to Skow.

A search warrant at Skow's home revealed bed sheets and clothing matching those in videos Skow allegedly sent. Investigators also say Skow's tablet showed additional conversations with children.

Police say warrants on the accounts returned 3,237 chat logs. Of the first 1,000 chats reviewed, police say 100 of them involved Skow clearly soliciting children between nine and 14 years old.

Court records allege the victims were traced to Norway, Mexico, France, Jamaica, and the United States.

Police say they found approximately 1,200 images of child sexual abuse material on Skow's devices, which also contained thousands of logins from Snapchat during that timeframe.

Skow was apprehended on Friday, September 11,th and booked into the Stearns County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant. He's due back in court on September 21st.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker