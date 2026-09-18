ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Avon man faces a felony charge of maliciously punishing his infant child.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 21-year-old Jack Tollefson caused squeezing bruises, a possible mouth injury, and anomalies to the lower shin bone near the ankle and forearm that could be possible fractures.

The child was born in April, and court records show Tollefson and the baby's mother brought her to the doctor toward the end of July for bruises on her ankle, thigh, jaw, and an injury from something possibly being shoved into her mouth.

Doctors said the injuries were concerning for abuse in a non-mobile infant, and contacted police.

The criminal charge alleges that Tollefson can be seen on home video surveillance in the months leading up to the doctor's visit swinging the child, bouncing her aggressively, forcefully pushing her into the couch, tossing the child over his shoulder like a sack, holding her by the chin and by her legs, pretending she is flying around the room.

The video also allegedly shows Tollefson getting frustrated with her crying on multiple occasions and, at times, is seen walking into the laundry room off camera where the child can be heard screaming loudly and making strange noises authorities say could be from something being put in her mouth.

Police say the video shows the mother is not seen handling the child in the same aggressive manner, and the baby is not fussy when the mother cares for her.

Law enforcement spoke to the foster parents earlier this month, who said the child is an excellent baby who rarely fusses. The couple said they haven't noticed any additional bruising on the baby since being in their care, or received any additional diagnosis at her subsequent doctor's appointments that would explain bruising.

LOOK: 30 Photos That Prove You Went to School in the 1980s From overhead projectors to rectangular pizza with a side of milk, these are the core memories of 1980s education that just keep on giving. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic Feeling nostalgic for the ’90s? Take a look at the faces and styles that defined the era — back when the world was on the verge of Y2K and social media didn’t exist. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz