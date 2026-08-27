ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two Twin Cities area men face felony charges after two separate Stearns County robberies.

Waite Park police responded to an apartment in the 400 block of 7th Street South at around 3:15 a.m. on July 20th on a report of an assault and robbery.

The victim said he was jumped by 19-year-old Anthony Johnson of Crystal and 20-year-old Ethan Weckman after he invited the men and two women into his apartment. The man said when the group was leaving, he noticed Johnson's pockets were full, and his watch was missing.

Weckman is accused of pulling the victim's shirt over his head, and the two men allegedly began hitting and kicking him. The group then left with the watch and a replica handgun.

Both men are charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery.

On August 23rd, St. Cloud police responded to the 1700 block of 7th Street South on a robbery complaint. A man told police that he was in the area taking photos when two men approached him, pointed a gun at him, and robbed him of his backpack containing a wallet, iPad, camera, and cell phone.

Officers viewed surveillance footage from a nearby business showing Johnson and Weckman entering the store before the assault and later running toward a car with Weckman carrying a backpack.

Brooklyn Park police found the suspects' car two days later and arrested Johnson and Weckman. Officers searched their car and allegedly found two 9mm handguns, two extended magazines, ammunition, and a baggie containing what's believed to be ecstasy.

The men each face two additional charges of aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery involving a gun and possession of a gun after being convicted of a crime of violence as juveniles.

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