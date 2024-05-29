St. Cloud man Sentenced for Raping Girl in High School Bathroom

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a girl at a high school basketball game in 2019.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 22-year-old Robert Epps to four years in prison. He gets credit for already serving just over a year in the county jail.

Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by using force or coercion from the December 2019 incident at Apollo High School.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Epps followed a classmate into the bathroom, pushed her down, and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. The girl was 15-years-old at the time of the incident and Epps was 18-years-old.

Court records show Epps also pleaded guilty to a count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct in Benton County District Court for sexually assaulting a different 15-year-old girl following a family wedding in August 2020. He'll be sentenced for that crime on June 27th.

