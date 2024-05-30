Central MN Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Young Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of St. Cloud has now pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl.
An adult woman called authorities last October to notify them that she had been sexually abused by 48-year-old Gregory Barrett from when she was six-years-old until she was 13-years-old.
The victim said she came forward after learning that Barrett was trying to watch his stepdaughter in the shower.
The abuse took place at a residence on West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud, at a residence in Pequot Lakes, and at a residence in St. Augusta.
Once the victim's sister learned of the alleged abuse, she called Barrett and confronted him. According to the criminal complaint, Barrett admitted to sexually abusing her sister and that he would give her money to stay quiet. Records show he also said there was "no point lying about it".
Barrett pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 16 and involving multiple acts.
He will be sentenced in August.
