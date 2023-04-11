Rox Reading Program Sets Record Numbers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program reached record-breaking numbers for this school year.

Over 16,100 students throughout central Minnesota are participating in the program.

The program provides incentives for students, teachers and schools that participate in the four-week program.

One lucky student who reaches their assigned reading goals during the month will receive $250 from Magnifi Financial.

Magnifi Financial will also provide two $250 Visa Gift Cards to help teachers buy new classroom books, plus a $1,000 cash prize for one school to upgrade their library programs, equipment and supplies.

This is the 12th consecutive year of the Rox Reading Program, which has brought in over 117,000 students.

The Rox season opener is schedule for May 29th.

