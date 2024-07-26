23 Grants Awarded in Central Minnesota Totaling Over $195,000

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over $195,000 has been granted through three grant rounds offered through the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

This year's Difference Maker focus was on mental health. Grants ranging between $15,000 and $20,000 went to organizations like the Center for Victims of Torture, The Village Family Service Center, and The Yes Network.

The Central Minnesota Arts Grant focuses on supporting small to medium arts organizations. Grants ranging from $3,500 to $7,500 went to organizations like Avon Hills Folk School, GREAT Theatre, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, and St. John's Boys' Choir.

The Thomas Ritsche Youth Grant round focuses on youth-related projects and programs. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 went to organizations like The Yes Network, the St. Cloud Rotary Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

A total of 23 grants went to local organizations.

READ RELATED ARTICLES