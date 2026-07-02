SARTELL (WJON News) -- Americans are getting swept up in soccer fever with the World Cup games being played in North America this summer.

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Roy Snyder is the Director of Coaching and Player Development for the Sartell Soccer Association. He says their organization has been around for 10 years, starting with just five or six teams. Now, they have 21 competitive teams, over 300 competitive players, and nearly 300 rec players.

Really, in the last 10 to 15 years, the game has grown across Central Minnesota. It's getting into the outstate now. The metro teams are probably still a little bit ahead of us in central Minnesota.

The organization's 21 competitive teams play their matches at Pine Cone Central Park in Sartell, but finding field time for most teams is getting challenging.

It is full. You go out there on a Tuesday night, and there are kids playing soccer everywhere. We have six fields out there, and they are packed with kids.

Snyder says there's a strong need for more indoor space for kids who want to play soccer year-round.

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Snyder says it reminds him of the last time the World Cup was in the U.S.

I remember when I was a kid in 1994, watching the World Cup final being played just down the road from me in Pasadena. The excitement of all of that happening in your home country, and then to have your home country doing well in the tournament is great too.

Snyder says for any kids who are inspired to try the sport after watching the World Cup, the Sartell Soccer Association tryouts for 2026-2027 teams are on July 28th and 29th. Registration information is on their website.

We saw massive growth and a huge explosion in the popularity of soccer in the United States after the 1994 World Cup. In a lot of ways, it spawned the start of MLS soccer.

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Team USA has been doing well in this year's tournament, which has added to the hype. The Americans' next match is on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the round of 16 versus Belgium.