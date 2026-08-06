ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Some Minnesota higher education establishments are receiving grants to help support parents enrolled in college. The Minnesota Office of Higher Education has awarded $2.8 million in Student Parent Support Initiative Grants to twenty-four institutions of higher learning.

Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Metro State University are receiving $125,000, and Minnesota State Mankato will get over $51,000 as part of the grants. The funding is to help ensure parents enrolled in college have the supports they need to complete their degree.

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The money will be used on things like program development, evaluation and data collection, and direct financial assistance to pregnant and parenting students through items like scholarships, child care expenses, and basic needs support. Since launching the program, the Office of Higher Education has awarded a total of $10.6 million to support student parents.

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