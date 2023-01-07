Women’s Fund Awards $90,000 to Organizations in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several organizations working to improve the lives of women and girls in central Minnesota have been awarded grants totaling $90,000.
The Central Minnesota Community Foundation Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund have announced the 14 recipients of their 2022 grants. The groups will use the funds to support their regular operations or a specific program or initiative.
2022 Women's Fund Recipients - $75,000
Anna Marie's Alliance - $8,000 to help cover operation costs
Big Brothers Big Sisters - $4,500 for the Bigs on Campus program
Catholic Charities - $8000 to help the Homeward Transitional Housing program
Code Savvy - $8,000 to support their Rebecca Code Explorers and TechnovationMN programs
Crisis Nursery - $8,000 to offer enhanced childcare and support vulnerable mothers
Friends of Career Solution - $3,000 to support the Introducing Girls to Manufacturing program
Mid-MN Legal Aid - $7,500 for the Justice Bus Program
Terebinth Refuge - $7,500 to expand the Hope and Healing Store and support winter and summer recreation programs
The Center for Victims of Torture - $8,000 for their program focused on Somali women
The Central MN Sexual Assault Center - $8,000 to fund building repairs
The Village Family Service Center - $4,500 for the Girls 360 program
2022 Julianne Williams Fund Recipients - $15,000
Girls on the Run - $5,000 to support the programs offered in St. Cloud
Girl Scouts - $4,000 to fund Summer Adventure Camp
Recovery Community Network - $6,000 for the Trekking in the Woods While in Recovery program
The Women's Fund has awarded almost $1.6 million to organizations in the area since 2002.