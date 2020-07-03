LEAF Receives $10,000 to Support Summer Learning Program

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization was awarded $10,000 to continue to provide quality learning materials for students this summer.

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation (LEAF) says they received a $5,000 grant from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund and another $5,000 from Stearns Bank to support the District 742 PAKRAT/PAKCAT Summer Programs.

Because of the coronavirus, LEAF was unable to run their normal summer program where books were check out to students via the PAKRAT Bus. The grants now allow LEAF to distribute books and math materials to students which they can keep.

Materials will be handed out starting mid-July, and will make stops at the Boy's and Girls Club locations and in key areas of District 742 where a lot of students live.

You're encouraged to check the District 742 website for dates and times.