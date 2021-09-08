LEAF Kicks Off 11th Annual Adopt-A-Classroom Project in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A local non-profit is raising money to provide school supplies for St. Cloud students this fall.

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation (LEAF) is kicking off its 11th year of the Adopt-A-Classroom Project.

Businesses, groups, and individuals can select a specific class at the early education, elementary, junior high, or high school level to adopt with a $250 tax-deductible donation.

The funds will help cover the cost of basic or specialty items such as notebooks, pencils, permanent markers, sheet music, and science kits that the St. Cloud Area School District does not provide. A $10,000 donation from St. Cloud Area Golden Gloves Boxing INC will fund 40 classrooms as well.

In the last 10 years, over $209,000 has been donated to 839 classrooms. LEAF was founded in 1993 and has provided over $2.2 million in grants for activities, arts, academic, and athletic programs.

