Two Morning Fights Broken Up at Tech High School

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A pair of fights were quickly stopped Wednesday morning at Tech High School.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says the first fight involved four students getting off the bus, and the second fight a short time later involved two students in a hallway.

Putnam says both incidents were handled by school staff.

We didn't go into containment. We didn't go into lockdown. They were quite brief. But because it was during drop off and a call for backup was made and people responded, I wanted to make sure that our families knew that everything was fine, people were safe, and why the police presence was there.

A Community Resource Officer on site called for police backup, leading to several social media posts reporting a large police presence.

Officials say the individuals involved were sent home immediately after the incident under the supervision of their parents. There were no reported injuries.

