St. Cloud Police Warning Residents Of Mail Scam
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is warning residents of a water quality mail scam.
The police posted the warning on X (Formerly Twitter) Tuesday afternoon that several residents have contacted St. Cloud Public Utilities about a water quality mailing and door hanger stating the utility department will be in the area in the next two weeks conducting city and well water analysis and asking them to call a toll free number.
Police say the notice is a scam, not associated with the City of St. Cloud, and people should not call the number. Authorities say the mailing and door hanger are similar to scams received in other communities around the U.S.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Riverview Custodian & Kids Team Up For Unique Art Project
- Fischer Makes Wheels On The Bus Go Round For Over 50 Years
- Albany Girl Uses Lemonade Stand To Help Community
- Dogs Helping To Build Mental Health At Paynesville High School
- Sartell Brining Efforts Better For Environment & Saves City Money
Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer