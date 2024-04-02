St. Cloud Police Warning Residents Of Mail Scam

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is warning residents of a water quality mail scam.

The police posted the warning on X (Formerly Twitter) Tuesday afternoon that several residents have contacted St. Cloud Public Utilities about a water quality mailing and door hanger stating the utility department will be in the area in the next two weeks conducting city and well water analysis and asking them to call a toll free number.

Police say the notice is a scam, not associated with the City of St. Cloud, and people should not call the number. Authorities say the mailing and door hanger are similar to scams received in other communities around the U.S.

