Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South just before 4:00 a.m. on October 22nd. When police arrived, they found several people at the home.

Authorities say a disagreement during the gathering at the home led to a shooting. The victim, 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo, died at the scene. Two other shooting victims, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were treated and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Deionte Parker, was arrested on October 27th due to a probation violation. Parker is being held at the Stearns County Jail and now faces charges including 2nd Degree Murder with Intent, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon.

