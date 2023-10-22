Early Sunday Morning Shooting Kills One, Hurts Two in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) -- One person was killed and two others hurt in a shooting in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South just before 4:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found several people in and around a home.

Authorities say a disagreement during the gathering at the home led to a shooting. A 34-year-old man with critical injuries died at the scene. Two others, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Their names have not been released.

Authorities say suspects had already left the scene when officers arrived. Police say this was not a random event and there is no threat to the public. Police say multiple witnesses also left the scene when officers arrived. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department.

The incident remains under investigation.

