St. Cloud Man Arrested For 2nd-Degree Assault

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was assaulted with a firearm in St. Cloud on Saturday. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a call of a possible domestic assault in progress just after 5:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 12th Street South.

Once on the scene officers received information that a suspect had a firearm in his possession and that several family members, including children, were inside the home. Police say one adult was threatened and struck with the firearm and the victims were able to get out of the house with only minor injuries. After about one hour the suspect, 32-year-old Justin Loeschke, who lives at the home, surrendered to police without further incident.

Loeschke was arrested for 2nd-degree assault, threats of violence, felony domestic assault, and malicious punishment of a child and taken to the Stearns County Jail. Police say several firearms were recovered from the house and ask that anyone with information regarding the assault contact them at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301 or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

