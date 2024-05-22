St. Cloud Smoke Shop Raided for Selling Illegal Cannabis Products

WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities used a search warrant at a St. Cloud smoke shop to seize illegal cannabinoid products on Friday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Community Response Team, the city of St. Cloud Health and Inspections, and the Minnesota Department of Health's Office of Medical Cannabis served the warrant at Smoke 'N Cloud at 2800 West Division Street at about 9:30 a.m.

St. Cloud Police say they have been receiving complaints about the business selling illegal products.

The search allegedly turned up 32 pounds of illegal THC gummies ranging from 35 to 120 times over the legal limit per serving. Police also say a significant amount of cannabis flower was voluntarily destroyed for non-compliance. The Minnesota Department of Health also seized and placed an embargo on several thousand dollars of additional merchandise determined to be non-compliant with state law.

The investigation continues and the shop owner could be charged criminally, and be subject to civil fines and license-related penalties.

