One Person Arrested In East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police arrested one man while conducting a search warrant in East St. Cloud on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Cloud Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Jordan Kansanback of St. Cloud after conducting the search in the 1200 block of Killian Blvd. SE in relation to an investigation for violations of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Police say due to Kansanback's prior history and contact with police, St. Cloud SWAT was used to serve the warrant and there was a large police presence in the neighborhood for a small amount of time. No suspects or officers were hurt during the arrest or while serving the warrant.

