One Person Arrested In East St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police arrested one man while conducting a search warrant in East St. Cloud on Wednesday afternoon.
St. Cloud Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Jordan Kansanback of St. Cloud after conducting the search in the 1200 block of Killian Blvd. SE in relation to an investigation for violations of a domestic abuse no-contact order.
Get our free mobile app
Police say due to Kansanback's prior history and contact with police, St. Cloud SWAT was used to serve the warrant and there was a large police presence in the neighborhood for a small amount of time. No suspects or officers were hurt during the arrest or while serving the warrant.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker