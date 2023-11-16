Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting numerous stolen vehicles. The first was on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue North. The vehicle is a dark blue Chevy Sonic with Minnesota License plate DLD 405. The 2nd stolen vehicle was on the 800 block of 6th Avenue South. The vehicle is a 2014 black Ford Edge with license plate MMY 948. This vehicle has bumpers stickers on the front and back saying "I break for critters". The 3rd stolen vehicle in St. Cloud was taken on the 3700 block of West St. Germain Street. That vehicle was a 2008 silver Honda Civic with license plate VAE 117.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 1500 block of University Drive Southeast where money and jewelry were taken from a residence. Another theft took place on the 300 block of Laudenbach Court where packages were stolen from an apartment building entry way.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 300 block of 23rd Avenue North. A license plate was removed. The license plate was FAN 595.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.