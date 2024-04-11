Garage Burglary in St. Cloud; Items Stolen in Waite Park

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting theft at a storage unit on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the lock was cut. The owner indicates some totes were taken that had tools and fishing gear.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 1000 block of 7th Street Southeast. Mages says items were taken from a garage. Those items include a glass cabinet, 15 men's suits, and two electric bikes.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.