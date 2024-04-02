Dassel Man Charged With Burglary and Arson for 2023 Incidents

DASSEL (WJON News) -- A Dassel man facing 3rd Degree Burglary charges has now been charged in other burglary and arson incidents that took place last summer.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Barry Klingelhoets has been charged with 3rd Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Arson for two incidents that happened at a home in the 72900 block of 240th Street in Dassel Township.

Authorities say a burglary at the home was reported on August 28th, and on September 11th the homeowner woke up in the middle of the night to find his truck on fire. The sheriff's office says the fire spread to the garage and damaged the home.

As evidence from both incidents was processed at the Minnesota BCA lab, authorities say it became clear the two were connected. That evidence and surveillance video led to the charging of Klingelhoets.

He was arrested back in December and booked into the Meeker County Jail after allegedly breaking into a warehouse in the 600 block of Pacific Avenue West. His first court appearance for the new charges is set for early May.

