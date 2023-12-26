Alexandria Police Looking for Suspect in Business Burglary

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a break-in that took place at a central Minnesota business over the weekend.

The Alexandria Police Department says Brothers Market was burglarized around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the scene and later reviewed security footage with the business owner.

Police say the videos show the suspect walking up to the front door with what they say appears to be a firearm. Authorities say the business was closed and locked and the suspect used a brick to smash through the windows on the front door and enter. Police say the suspect stole several items and then left.

Alexandria Police say the suspect was wearing a distinctive quilted silver jacket with an orange scorpion on the back:

Alexandria Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 320-763-6631.

