Man Identified in Alexandria Fatal Fire

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the man who died in an Alexandria house fire earlier this week.

Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent says the man who died has been identified as 20-year-old Chance GiGuere. GiGuere was living with family in the home when the fire broke out.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. Several agencies responded to the scene.

The chief says they are still waiting for the preliminary results of the fire investigation but they know the fire started on the main floor and GiGuere was found upstairs.

Three adults were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unknown.

Chief Kent says two school-age children were treated at the hospital and released on the day of the fire.

