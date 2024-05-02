St. Cloud Man Accused of Attempted Robbery and Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces felony charges after allegedly trying to rob a convenience store at knifepoint.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Marathon gas station on West St. Germain Street at about 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. The 911 callers reported a man with a knife was fighting with a store employee.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 27-year-old Jonathan Reyes Jovel tried to buy $130 worth of THC vape products but didn't have enough money and was told to leave.

Reyes Jovel allegedly returned to the store about 30 minutes later, jumped over the counter, threatened the employee with a knife, and told him to open the register and give him everything.

Court records show the cashier tried to run outside but Reyes Jovel caught him and the two began struggling. Reyes Jovel is accused of threatening to kill the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim tried to calm him down and said he wouldn't call police. The victim then gestured to a person in the parking lot to call the police.

The cashier then struggled with Reyes Jovel wrestled the knife away, threw it off to the side, and held Reyes Jovel until the police arrived.

Both men suffered significant cuts to their hands. Officers recovered a large filet knife near the gas pumps.

Police say it appeared Reyes Jovel appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the arrest.

Get our free mobile app

Reyes Jovel is charged with attempted 1st-degree aggravated robbery, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony threats of violence. He's due in court on Friday.

11 Artists With Ties To Minnesota That Have Been Nominated For / Won An Oscar

Nasty Facts about the Most Disgusting Insect: Spider Crickets WARNING: These facts about spider crickets may make your skin crawl. Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams