SCSU’s President Wacker Leaving Early – Lee Interim President

St. Cloud State University President Robyn Wacker is stepping down earlier than expected.

In a letter from Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson, faculty and staff were told that Wacker’s last day will be May 5th.

President Wacker cares deeply for the SCSU community and has shared with me her concern that decisions about long-term operational changes should be made by leaders who will be there to manage the transition. To ensure continuity of operations and leadership for the university, I have appointed Larry Lee as Acting President, effective May 5.

Larry Lee, the Vice-President of Finance and Administration, will become acting president on May 5th and serve until Interim President-Designate Larry Dietz takes over in July.

I thank President Wacker for her selfless devotion to SCSU. She has been a strategic thinker, a visionary leader, and an organizational innovator. She has always put staff and students at the center of her work, connecting deeply with them as individuals, and advocating for their needs.

Olson closed by saying SCSU has a strong and vibrant future.

