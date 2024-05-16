St. Cloud Area Restaurant Week Continues Through Sunday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Restaurant Week continues through Sunday at eateries all around the greater St. Cloud area.
Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says the third annual event which kicked off on Monday has been popular so far.
We also have that gift card giveaway for $50 a day. We have over 700 entries for that from at least four different states, so this is not just a local event it's a regional draw to come to St. Cloud for our cuisine.
Thursday's featured menu item is "Wings and Wontons", Friday it's "Hot to Trot Spicy", Saturday it's "Guilty Pleasures" and Sunday is "Award Winning".
But, you can actually try any of the menu items featured by the restaurants on any day of the week.
The Value Connection is also running some Restaurant Week specials through noon on Monday.
