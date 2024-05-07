St. Joseph’s Longtime Mayor Not Seeking Re-election

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The longtime mayor of St. Joseph is calling it a career.

Rick Schultz has announced he is not seeking re-election this year.

He says he's watched the town grow quite a bit over his 14 years as mayor, and he's not sure there's much more for him to do.

It's in a really good position, industry, commercial, business, everybody is really working together well and to me, it's just time for somebody else to take the reins and take it to the next level.

Schultz says being mayor is the most rewarding position he's ever had.

There's no one particular thing that I can say this is my footprint, or what I can stand on, it's just an awful lot of good things.

Schultz will finish out his seventh term as mayor this year and the new mayor will be sworn-in in early January.

The candidate filing period begins on July 30th and runs until August 13th. St. Joseph does not hold a primary election, so all candidates who file would automatically be on the ballot during the general election in November.

Last month St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced he was not seeking re-election after 20 years on the job.

