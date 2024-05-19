One Person Hurt In Motorcycle Crash On Saturday

LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Elrosa on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Cody Vlaminck of Willmar was going North on Highway 71 when he went off the road and into the ditch.

Vlaminck was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

