One Person Hurt In Motorcycle Crash On Saturday
LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Elrosa on Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Cody Vlaminck of Willmar was going North on Highway 71 when he went off the road and into the ditch.
Vlaminck was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
