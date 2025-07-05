Teen Driver And Woman Injured In Highway 71 Collision
DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash on Thursday morning near Spicer.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:00 a.m., a Ford F250 pickup being driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Spicer was going south on Highway 71, and a Chevy Silverado pickup, being driven by 66-year-old Debra Palm of Morton, was going west and crossing Highway 71 when the two trucks crashed.
Palm was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital by Lifelink with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
