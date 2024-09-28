Two People Hurt In Crash Near Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Long Prairie on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 27-year-old Morgan Meyer of Burnsville was going north on Highway 71, and a pickup driven by 20-year-old Zachary Tschida of Sauk Centre was going south when they collided.

Both Meyer and Tschida were taken to CentraCare Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was a factor with Meyer in the crash.

