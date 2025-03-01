Paynesville Man Hurt In Crash Near Spicer On Friday

GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Spicer on Friday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:50 p.m. a Chevy Silverado driven by 48-year-old Daniel Ruter of Spicer, and a Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Roberto Lopez of Paynesville, were both going North on Highway 23 when they collided.

Lopez was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ruter was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures