Paynesville Man Hurt In Crash Near Spicer On Friday

Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Spicer on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:50 p.m. a Chevy Silverado driven by 48-year-old Daniel Ruter of Spicer, and a Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Roberto Lopez of Paynesville, were both going North on Highway 23 when they collided.

Lopez was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ruter was not hurt in the crash.

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol, Paynesville man injured, Spicer Crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

