Paynesville Man Hurt In Crash Near Spicer On Friday
GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Spicer on Friday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:50 p.m. a Chevy Silverado driven by 48-year-old Daniel Ruter of Spicer, and a Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Roberto Lopez of Paynesville, were both going North on Highway 23 when they collided.
Lopez was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ruter was not hurt in the crash.
