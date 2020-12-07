Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash

GETTY TOWNSHIP -- A Stearns County woman is hurt after crashing her mini-van Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre just after 7:00 a.m.

The patrol says 27-year-old Katie Blume of Belgrade was northbound on Highway 71, lost control, went off the road, and rolled.

Blume was brought to the hospital in Sauk Centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the road had some snow and ice on it at the time of the crash.