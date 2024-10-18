STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when a semi-truck and car collided near St. Joesph Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:00 a.m. a Freightliner semi-truck driven by 37-year-old Joshua Dabrowski of Tulsa, Oklahoma and a car driven by 40-year-old Brady Anderson of Fergus Falls were both going east on Interstate 94 near mile marker 163 when they crashed.

Dabrowski was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anderson and a passenger in his car 42-year-old Christopher Buschette of Dalton were not hurt in the crash.

