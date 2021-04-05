Albany Man Hurt in Friday Night Crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after crashing his pickup Friday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it appears 42-year-old Brian Scott of Albany had a medical condition that factored into the crash.

The sheriff's office got a call just after 9:00 p.m. to report a single-vehicle crash along County Road 10 in Albany Township.

When officers made contact with Scott, they say he was very confused as to his whereabouts. He was taken to Melrose Hospital by ambulance.

Sheriff's officials say Scott was driving south on the road when he entered the east ditch, clipped a tree on the driver's side, continued on in the ditch, went over a driveway, and then came to rest against another tree.

His condition is unknown.