St. Cloud Man Hurt in Sunday Morning Crash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when he missed a turn and crashed his SUV Sunday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Eddie Dillon was heading south on County Road 3 around 7:15 a.m. when he came upon a "T-intersection" at County Road 17 northeast of Holdingford.

The sheriff's office says Dillon failed to stop at the stop sign and went into a field.

Mayo ambulance brought Dillon to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.