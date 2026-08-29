FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near Avon on Friday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash with injuries at around 5:45 a.m.

The caller told authorities he had gone into the ditch and crashed around 19601 County Road 40 in Farming Township. The Sheriff's Office says the driver, 19-year-old Benjamin McChesney of Melrose, and a passenger were sitting outside of the vehicle on the side of the road when they arrived. Authorities say McChesney told deputies he had fallen asleep at the wheel while going east on County Road 40.

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The Sheriff's Office says McChesney's vehicle crossed the westbound lane, entered the ditch, struck a field approach, re-entered the ditch on the other side, and rolled at least one time. McChesney was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the condition of his passenger is unknown.

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