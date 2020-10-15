Stearns County Crash Sends Two Women to the Hospital

COLLEGEVILLE TOWNSHIP -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Collegeville Township Wednesday evening.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 160 and Island Lake Road about four miles south of Cold Spring around 5:00 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles in a farm field near the intersection.

Authorities say 66-year-old Anna Jonas of Cold Spring was southbound on Island Lake Road when she entered the intersection at County Road 160 without stopping and was struck by an eastbound SUV.

Jonas and the other driver, 35-year-old Lynn Wellner of Richmond, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.