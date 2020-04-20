Broadside Crash Sends Avon Man to the Hospital

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- An Avon man was brought to the hospital and two others suffered minor injuries after a T-bone type crash east of Holdingford Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Andrew Gray of Holdingford was driving westbound on County Road 17 when an eastbound car went to turn in front of him.

The sheriff's office says 75-year-old Ronald Czajkowski made a left turn to go onto 165th Street and was hit broadside. The crash happened just after 11:00 a.m.

Czajkowski was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Gray and his 14-year-old son were treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance.