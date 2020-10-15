Little Falls Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls woman was hurt when her SUV went off the road at a T-intersection near Holdingford Wednesday and ended up in a farm field.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11:15 a.m. from a witness who said a vehicle was in a field near the intersection of County Roads 3 and 17 in Holding Township.

Sheriff's officials say the driver, 55-year-old Ann Taranto had failed to yield at the intersection, went airborne, and landed in the ditch before coming to rest approximately 30 yards from the road.

Taranto was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says alcohol was NOT involved.