Two Hurt in Stearns County Crash
LAKE HENRY -- Two people were hurt in a Stearns County crash Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. west of Lake Henry.
The sheriff's office says 68-year-old Richard Lecher of St. Martin was eastbound on County Road 19 when he went to make a left turn onto County Road 129.
A westbound SUV driven by 36-year-old Heidi Miller of Paynesville struck Lecher's station wagon broadside.
Both Lecher and Miller were treated at Paynesville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
