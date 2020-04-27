Two Hurt in Stearns County Crash

LAKE HENRY -- Two people were hurt in a Stearns County crash Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. west of Lake Henry.

The sheriff's office says 68-year-old Richard Lecher of St. Martin was eastbound on County Road 19 when he went to make a left turn onto County Road 129.

A westbound SUV driven by 36-year-old Heidi Miller of Paynesville struck Lecher's station wagon broadside.

Both Lecher and Miller were treated at Paynesville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.