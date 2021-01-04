Belgrade Woman Unhurt After Crash Near St. Martin

ZION TOWNSHIP -- A Belgrade woman escaped injury after a violent crash near St. Martin Sunday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 7:00 a.m. about a vehicle crash at County Roads 32 and 195 in Zion Township.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, there was a damaged SUV in a farm field. There was no driver or passengers at the scene.

Officers located the owner, 24-year-old Rebecca Lundeen, at her home. She told the deputy she had been driving home from a trip out of state when she fell asleep behind the wheel.

The SUV was westbound on County Road 32 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle went another 50 yards before hitting an embankment and vaulted into the air. It landed in a field on the opposite side of County Road 195, rolled, and came to a rest.

Lundeen was not hurt but the SUV was totaled.